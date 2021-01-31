New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The New York Times by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

