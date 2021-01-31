New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $6,243,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.65, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.