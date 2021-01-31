New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $105.05 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

