New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

JLL opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

