New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.60 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

