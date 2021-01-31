New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

