New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

