New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

