New Potomac Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.83 during midday trading on Friday. 317,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

