New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $194.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.56.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after buying an additional 758,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 501,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.