Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

