NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,375,000 after buying an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,163,000 after buying an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.