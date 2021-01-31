Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.