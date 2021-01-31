Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $595.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $538.00 to $595.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.