Needham & Company LLC Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $45.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

