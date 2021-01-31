Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $87.04 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

