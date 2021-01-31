NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $577.87 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00006493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $577.87 million and $57.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,004,219 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

