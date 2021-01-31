NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Down to $249.50

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $249.50, but opened at $238.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $250.50, with a volume of 55,558 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

The company has a market cap of £692.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

