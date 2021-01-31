Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE NMM opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

