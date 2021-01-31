Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in Navigator by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

