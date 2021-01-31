Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

NVGS stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.39.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 97.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 9.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

