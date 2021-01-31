Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 80.7% in January

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 5,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,602. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

