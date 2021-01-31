Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Natus Medical worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 22.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Natus Medical by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 153,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Natus Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

