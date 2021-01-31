Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

GASNY stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

