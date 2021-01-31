Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Natixis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Natixis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXFY opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Natixis has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.37.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

