National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,882,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,084 shares during the period. National Retail Properties makes up about 2.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 6.26% of National Retail Properties worth $445,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NNN stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

