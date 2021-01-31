National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $9,770,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 557.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

