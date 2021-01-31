National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $0.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

