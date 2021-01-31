Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 26.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 118,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Natera by 49.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.