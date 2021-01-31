NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Down 7.5%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 863,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,061,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.