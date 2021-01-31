NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NH opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

