Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $27,308.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

