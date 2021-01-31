MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2,815.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.87 or 0.00900761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.86 or 0.04319054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030618 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

