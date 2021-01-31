MVL (MVL) Price Down 3% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,731,989,857 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

