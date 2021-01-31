MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.90. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 58,671 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

