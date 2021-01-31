Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $272.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 204.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 254.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

