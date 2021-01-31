Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

