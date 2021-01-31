Multiplier (MXX) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $128,399.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 68.2% against the dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

