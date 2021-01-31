MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 1.1% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26. 428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

