M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $161.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

