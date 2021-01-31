MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

MSCI stock opened at $395.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.51 and a 200 day moving average of $385.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

Get MSCI alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.33.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.