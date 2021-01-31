Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

