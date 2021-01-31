Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

MOTS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 1,729,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,132. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 in the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

