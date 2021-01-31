Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Reaches $9.39 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

