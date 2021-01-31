Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

