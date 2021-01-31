Morgan Stanley Sells 747 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:SENEB opened at $38.36 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.29 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

