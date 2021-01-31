Morgan Stanley Sells 5,808 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

