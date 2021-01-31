Morgan Stanley Sells 3,765 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last three months. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

