Morgan Stanley Sells 299,088 Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Ciner Resources LP has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

