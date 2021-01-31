Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $859.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.